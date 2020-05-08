Governor Mills changes reopen plan to allow some sports businesses to open sooner

Beginning Monday, May 18, remote camp sites and sporting camps that allow access to wilderness activities, such as canoeing, hiking, hunting and fishing, are permitted to reopen with public health safeguards.

Fitness and exercise centers, which were initially categorized in stage 2, will now be permitted to open May 11th, for outdoor classes of 10 people or less, or for one on one personal training instruction. That's one at a time inside the gym. We are asking fitness instructors and personal trainers to use the health and safety guidance that we are establishing found at the Department of Economic and Community Development website. Maine.gov/DECD