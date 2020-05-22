Goody steps down as Old Town baseball coach

One of the area's top coaches of one of the state's top baseball programs has stepped down from his post today, Old Town's Brad Goody.

Goody has been the head coach for the Coyotes for the past 7 seasons and made the announcement on the team Facebook page. During his time there, they were contenders, winning back-to-back region titles in 2016 and 2017. The 2016 team was one of the goofiest most fun groups I've ever been around and coach felt the same. He just let them be themselves all the way to the state title. Goody's back flips were classic after big wins. Best of luck coach...