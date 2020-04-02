Golfers, courses petitioning after Governor closes courses as non-essential

Governor Janet Mills has labeled golf courses as non-essential. It closes them statewide even after some like Hermon Meadow were opened last week for the season.

There is a petition on the internet going around to challenge golf courses can be used and not pose a health risk during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Found here: https://www.change.org/p/governor-janet-mills-governor-mills-please-deem-golf-essential/sign?original_footer_petition_id=&grid_position=&pt=

Over 1900 had signed it as of Thursday night.