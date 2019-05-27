GLENBURN, MAINE (WABI) - Recently we told you a story about Orono's middle school baseball team supporting Glenburn's team in support of their teammate Brady Nickerson who was fighting bone Cancer. Glenburn Little League announcing on Sunday, that Nickerson passed away from the disease. A sad day for the local sports community. He was just 14 years old.
Glenburn's Brady Nickerson loses battle with Cancer
