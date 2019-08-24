Getting to know the new head of Maine Football's defense

The UMaine football team opens their season on Friday as well, at home against Sacred Heart.

The Bears have a new head coach, and that's well documented, but they also have a new Defensive Coordinator.

Last year's linebackers coach Mike Ryan was promoted to lead a defense that's returning three All-Americans, and was truly dominant last year, leading the FCS in rushing yards allowed per game, was ninth overall in total defense.

But can they do it again?

We got to know the new defensive play caller this week, and found out what the team has to say about him.