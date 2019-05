George Hale says farewell to "Sports Guy" Tim

I KEEP HEARING RUMORS THAT OUR "SPORTS GUY" TIM THROCKMORTON IS GOING TO HANG THINGS UP AND RETIRE.

REALLY? INITIALLY I SAID YOU'RE KIDDING! NOT TIM. HE IS IN HIS PRIME. BUT AS DAYS WENT BY APPARENTLY THE RUMORS TURNED OUT TO BE TRUE.

I KEPT WONDERING WHY TIM WOULD STOP DOING SOMETHING THAT HE DOES BETTER THAN MOST ANYONE ELSE. I MEAN HE HAS BEEN AT IT FOR 39 YEARS AND HE'S STILL A KID. WELL EVERYONE IS A KID TO ME. THERE IS THE MATTER OF GREY HAIR BUT THAT CAN ALWAYS BE FIXED. A WISE MAN ONCE SAID THE TIME TO THINK ABOUT RETIRING IS BEFORE YOUR BOSS THINKS OF IT FIRST.

BUT I'M SURE THROCK HAS PLENTY OF REASONS AND IS SORRY TO BE LEAVING ALL OF HIS FANS AND CO-WORKERS. BUT NOT SORRY ENOUGH TO STAY OF COURSE.

OK...I'M KIDDING BUT SINCE I GO BACK TO HIS EARLY DAYS ON THE RADIO I DO HAVE A CERTAIN PERSPECTIVE ON HIS CAREER.

TIM ARRIVED AT OUR RADIO STATIONS IN THE EARLY 80'S, FIRST AS A COUNTRY DEEJAY.

LET THAT ONE SINK IN FOR A MOMENT. TIM WAS SPINNING RECORDS THAT TOLD ABOUT MAMA DRIVING PICKUP TRUCKS, GOING TO JAIL, GETTING DRUNK, LOTS OF CHEATING AND ALL THAT GOOD STUFF OF COUNTRY MUSIC.

AT SOME POINT HE MOVED ACROSS THE HALL TO MY STUDIO AND I TRIED TO INTRODUCE HIM TO THE CLASSY SIDE OF THE MUSIC WORLD. AS I RECALL THROCK WAS A LITTLE ON THE WILD SIDE. LOVEABLE BUT WACKY. IT WAS EASY TO SEE THAT TIM WAS A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH. WELL MAYBE MORE ROUGH THAN DIAMOND. AS THINGS WENT ON HIS NATURAL DESIRE TO BE IN SPORTS TOOK OVER AND THE SMART FOLKS ON THE TV SIDE HIRED HIM AS SPORTS DIRECTOR.

I ACTUALLY HAD MET THROCK WHEN HE WAS AN ATHLETE AT BANGOR HIGH AND HE ASSURES ME HE PLAYED FOOTBALL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MAINE. NOW MAYBE I MISSED SOME TACKLES AND TOUCHDOWNS AT ORONO. BUT IF HE SAYS HE WAS A STAR I BELIEVE HIM. OK. ALL KIDDING ASIDE, NO ONE , INCLUDING ME COULD HAVE PREDICTED THE INFLUENCE TIM HAS HAD ON THE LOCAL SPORTS SCENE FOR ALMOST FOUR DECADES.

LIKE SO MANY THINGS, NOW THAT HE HAS DECIDED TO END THE RUN, IT WILL BECOME OBVIOUS THAT HE HAS LEFT A TREMENDOUS FOOTPRINT ON THE SCENE. THE STORIES HE BROUGHT TO THE AUDIENCE THROUGH THESE YEARS WERE NOT ONLY BALANCED BUT CAUGHT THE ESSENCE OF WHAT ATHLETIC COMPETITION IS ALL ABOUT.

TIM HAD THE INSTINCT TO FERRET OUT THE IMPORT DETAILS BEHIND THE HEADLINES AND FINAL SCORE.

I CAN'T RECALL ANY STORY HE DID WHERE HE MADE A KID OR A COACH LOOK BAD IN THE EYES OF THE PUBLIC. WE HAVE HAD A NUMBER OF SPORTS ANNOUNCERS COME THROUGH THE STATIONS WHO HAVE GONE ON TO THE BIG TIME AND WE ARE PROUD OF THEM. BUT THAT'S NOT THE ONLY MEASURE OF SUCCESS. THE LOCAL GUYS AND GIRLS WHO TOIL COVERING HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE SPORTS ARE JUST AS IMPORTANT AND PERHAPS MORE SO. LET ME SAY RETIREMENT HAS NEVER BEEN A WORD I PARTICULARLY LIKE. FAMOUS COMMEDIAN GEORGE BURNS SAID THAT "RETIREMENT IS RIDICULOUS...AT 65 I STILL HAD PIMPLES."

FOR TIM THE TIME HAS COME AND SO WE WILL MISS HIM DOING WHAT HE DID BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE. A GREAT COLLEAGUE AND A FRIEND TO ALL WHO WORKED WITH HIM. I WISH HIM WELL.

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS.