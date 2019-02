George Hale talks spring training

WE HAVE REACHED THAT POINT IN WINTER WHERE SOME OF US HAVE HAD ENOUGH.

SNOW IS PRETTY SOME SAY AND THE SKIERS AND SNOWMOBILERS ARE HAVING A BLAST BUT MY MIND HEADS SOUTH.THANKFULLY, IN SHORT ORDER MY BODY WILL JOIN UP WITH MY HEAD.

IT'S SPRING TRAINING TIME IN BASEBALL.

THE RED SOX ARE ON THE DIAMOND AGAIN.

FOR THOSE WHO HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED THE PRE-SEASON YOU HAVE MISSED A GREAT OPPORTUNITY.

IT'S THE SOUND OF THE CRACK OF THE BAT, THE THUD OF THE BALL HITTING THE GLOVE AND A THOUSAND OTHER THINGS THAT SIGNAL THAT BASEBALL IS BACK.

IT MAY BE FLORIDA OR ARIZONA WHERE IT ALL TAKES PLACE BUT FOR THOSE OF US IN THE FROZEN NORTH IT'S CHRISTMAS ALL OVER AGAIN.

THE PITCHERS AND CATCHERS COME FIRST AND THEN THE POSITION PLAYERS JOIN IN AND THE EVER PRESENT COACHES RUNNING DRILLS AND STRETCHING BODIES OUT GETTING READY TO PLAY AGAIN.

MOST OF ALL IT'S GRASS.

YES GREEN GRASS AND THE SMELL THAT GOES WITH MOWING IT.

SPRING TRAINING IS A LOT THINGS.

BUT IT'S NOT WHAT IT USED TO BE.

IN THE EARLY DAYS, LIKE THE BABE RUTH ERA, TEAMS WENT SOUTH SO PLAYERS COULD DROP SOME EXCESS WEIGHT THEY PUT ON DURING THE WINTER.

TO BE PERFECTLY HONEST QUITE A FEW OF THE OLD TIMERS HAD TO GET SOBER AND DRIED OUT.

THE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF TODAY ARRIVE IN SHAPE AND THE DRILLS AND PREPARATION ARE DESIGNED TO GET THEM GAME READY ON OPENING DAY.

FOR THE BASEBALL FAITHFUL THE ARRIVAL OF EXHIBITION GAMES GETS US BACK TO

NORMAL.

HERE IN NEW ENGLAND, WHERE RED SOX BASEBALL IS A KIND OF RELIGION, WE ARE TRANSPORTED BACK TO THE WORLD SERIES AND A WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP.

BUT THEN OUR LIVES CHANGED AFTER THAT FINAL GAME.

THE DAY TO DAY FOLLOWING OF THE TEAM WAS OVER AND THE STARK REALITY OF WINTER SET IN.

SPRING TRAINING CHANGES ALL OF THAT.

EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT IN THE SUN AND WATCHING IN PERSON THE FACT THAT THE PLAYERS ARE IS IMPORTANT.

SPRING TRAINING BRINGS LIFE BACK TO NORMAL.

YES THE WEATHER OUTSIDE IS FRIGHTFUL IN MUCH OF THE UNITED STATES.

BUT IT'S DELIGHTFUL IN ARIZONA AND FLORIDA WHERE THE BOYS OF SUMMER ARE WORKING OUT.

THERE'S NOTHING QUITE LIKE SPRING TRAINING.

FOR NOW WE WILL LOOK AT THE STANDINGS IN THE CACTUS AND GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUES EVEN THOUGH WE FULLY KNOW THEY WILL MEAN LITTLE IN THE END.

WE WILL BARELY REMEMBER WHO ENDED UP IN FIRST PLACE.

THE FIRST GAME OF THE MAJOR LEAGUE SEASON IS MARCH 19TH.

IT WILL BE BETWEEN THE OAKLAND A'S AND SEATTLE MARINERS.

BUT IT'S GOING TO BE PLAYED IN JAPAN THIS YEAR,

EVERY YEAR I THINK THE RED SOX WILL WIN IT ALL.

LAST YEAR THEY ACTUALLY DID.

OUT IN LAS VEGAS THE ODDSMAKERS PREDICT THE YANKEES AS MOST LIKELY TO WIN FOLLOWED IN CLOSE ORDER BY THE RED SOX AND ASTROS.

HONESTLY IT WON'T BE EASY BECAUSE IT NEVER IS.

BACK TO BACK WORLD SERIES WINS HASN'T HAPPENED SINCE 2000 AND IT'S BEEN 100 YEARS FOR THE RED SOX.

BASEBALL ISN'T SUPPOSED TO BE EASY AND IT ISN'T.

NO ONE CAN PREDICT INJURIES OR SLUMPS OR MOST ANYTHING ELSE.

ONE THING WE DO KNOW.

THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FLAG WILL BE RAISED OVER FENWAY PARK THIS SPRING.

AND I WILL SEE YOU AGAIN IN APRIL.

WE BEGIN AGAIN.

BASEBALL IS BACK AND FOR THAT I AM THANKFUL

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS