George Hale talks baseball

SOMETIMES I AM AMAZED AT THE COMMENTS I READ ON SOCIAL MEDIA SUCH AS FACEBOOK ABOUT THE RED SOX.

WHEN THE TEAM LOSES A GAME OR TWO THE COMPUTER MANAGERS TAKE TO THEIR KEYBOARDS TO OFFER THEIR EDITION OF DOOM AND GLOOM.

THE FOURTH OF JULY BREAK IS USUALLY WHEN PREDICTIONS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE SEASON ARE MADE.

BUT MEMORIAL DAY MIGHT BE JUST AS GOOD.

SO LET ME START WITH THIS PREMISE.

TRYING TO REPEAT AS WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS IS A VERY HARD THING TO DO.

EXTREMELY DIFFICULT FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS.

THE REALITY OF THAT WINNING IT ALL, AS THE SOX DID LAST YEAR, AND THEN DOING IT THE FOLLOWING SEASON IS CLOSE TO IMPOSSIBLE.

SURE IN OTHER SPORTS THERE ARE DYNASTIES LIKE THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS AND OUR OWN NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS.

BUT IN THE REAL WORLD BASEBALL IS A TOTALLY DIFFERENT ANIMAL.

THE LAST TIME A TEAM WENT BACK TO BACK WAS THE NEW YORK YANKEES AND THAT WAS A THREE-PEAT SOME 19 YEARS AGO.

IN THE MODERN ERA IT DOESN’T HAPPEN OFTEN.

THE OWNERS OF BASEBALL HAVE SET UP A PLAYOFF FORMAT THAT ALMOST INSURES YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO PULL IT OFF.

AT THE VERY LEAST THEY MAKE IT VERY DIFFICULT.

IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL THE THREE DIVISIONAL WINNERS IN EACH LEAGUE GET AN AUTOMATIC PLAYOFF GAME.

BUT BEFORE THEY PLAY, THE TWO TEAMS WITH THE BEST RECORDS THAT DIDN’T WIN THEIR DIVISION HAVE TO PLAY IN A ONE GAME, WIN OR GO HOME GAME MATCHUP IN THE SO-CALLED WILD CARD ROUND.

SHORT SERIES ARE NOT EASY IN BASEBALL.

SO IF YOU LOOK AT THE MATH THE CHANCES OF EVENTUALLY WINNING A WORLD SERIES IS AT BEST SOMEWHERE AROUND 50 PERCENT.

OTHER SPORTS ARE DOMINATED BY A FEW SUPERSTARS.

HERE IN NEW ENGLAND IF TOM BRADY STAYS HEALTHY WITH A DECENT CORP OF RECEIVERS AND RUNNING BACKS THE ODDS FOR THE PATRIOTS ARE PRETTY HIGH.

BUT BASEBALL, WITH A 162 GAME SCHEDULE OVER SIX MONTHS, HAS MANY MORE PITFALLS TO OVERCOME.

BY THE END OF THE SEASON AS MANY AS 40 PLAYERS ARE INVOLVED IN KEY SITUATIONS THAT WILL DETERMINE TEAM SUCCESS.

BECAUSE OF THE WAY THE LEAGUE OPERATES EACH YEAR SOME VERY GOOD TEAMS ARE ELIMINATED.

SO IT’S ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE WORLD SERIES MONTHS IN ADVANCE.

AS THE UNOFFICIAL START OF THE SUMMER SEASON ARRIVES IT’S HARD TO SAY EXACTLY HOW THE RED SOX WILL END UP.

OBVIOUSLY, THE TEAM IS IN A MUCH DIFFERENT POSITION THAN LAST YEAR WHEN THEY LEFT THE GATE EARLY.

WITH ALL THEIR INJURIES THE YANKEES HAVE MANAGED TO STAY AT THE TOP OF THE A-L EAST.

TAMPA BAY WITH THEIR PITCHING STAFF REMAINS AS A STRONG CONTENDER AND BOSTON, DESPITE A HOT AND COLD BEGINNING, REMAINS IN THE MIX.

TORONTO AND BALTIMORE ARE REALLY NOT VERY GOOD MAJOR LEAGUE TEAMS AT THIS POINT.

IF WE PUT OUR LOYALTIES ASIDE FOR THE MOMENT HISTORY REALLY TENDS TO TELL US THE SOX ARE LIKELY TO BE STRUGGLING TO WIN A WILD-CARD GAME WHEN WE GET TO THE WIRE.

THERE’S NO REASON AT THIS POINT TO BELIEVE THAT THE RED SOX WON’T MAKE A SOLID RUN AT THE TOP DESPITE THE SLOW START.

THERE ARE QUESTIONS ABOUT CERTAIN ASPECTS OF THEIR LINEUP BUT THAT’S TRUE OF ALL TEAMS.

IF BASEBALL HISTORY IS OF ANY VALUE THE CHANCES OF A REPEAT WORLD SERIES TITLE ARE NOT GREAT.

AND TO THAT I SAY SO WHAT.

A TRUE FAN ENJOYS THE UPS AND DOWNS THAT COMES FROM CHEERING FOR THE TEAM DAY IN, DAY OUT.

SOME OF THE NAYSAYERS NEED TO REMEMER THAT EVEN IN A GREAT BASEBALL SEASON THE RED SOX WILL STILL LOSE ABOUT 60 PLUS GAMES.

SO ENJOY THE GAMES .

BOTH THE HIGHS AND THE LOWS.

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS.