George Hale shares his thoughts on the future of Tom Brady

IT'S ALL OVER.

THE PATRIOTS SEASON WRAPPED UP LAST WEEKEND AND SO THE ANALYZING AND SECOND

GUESSING BEGAN.

AND THAT'S PRETTY NORMAL.

BUT THE STORY THAT HAS DOMINATED EVER SINCE THE LOSSES TO MIAMI AND

TENNESSEE IS A POSSIBLE END OF THE STAY IN NEW ENGLAND OF TOM BRADY.

THINK ABOUT THAT FOR A MOMENT.

EVEN THE QUESTION OF BRADY LEAVING THE PATRIOTS WAS UNHEARD OF AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE SEASON.

THE G.O.A.T. , WHICH BY THE WAY HE DISLIKES TO BE CALLED, WON SIX SUPER BOWLS

WITH THE PATRIOTS.

COUNT THEM. SIX!!

PERHAPS NO OTHER ATHLETE IN NEW ENGLAND HISTORY HAS EVER BEEN SO REVERED.

AND NOW PEOPLE ARE ASKING IF HE IS GOING TO LEAVE.

FIRST OF ALL AT 42 YEARS OLD IT'S OBVIOUS THAT THE END IS CLOSING IN ON THE

TALENTED QUARTERBACK.

HE STILL INSISTS THAT BECAUSE OF HIS TRAINING ROUTINE HE CAN PLAY UNTIL HE'S AT

LEAST 45.

AND HE MAY BE RIGHT.

SO AFTER THE TITANS LOSS TOM TERRIFFIC SAID " IT'S PRETTY UNLIKELY" THAT HE WOULD

RETIRE.

HE THEN ADDED " I HAVE MORE TO PROVE".

BUT HE DIDN'T SAY WHERE.

WITH HIS CONTRACT UP THE RUMOR MILL HAS BEEN GOING AT FULL SPEED IN

NFL CIRCLES.

THE BIG QUESTION IS WILL TOM TEST FREE AGENCY .

HE NEVER HAS BEFORE.

SO LET'S LOOK AT IT.

IT SEEMS LOGICAL THAT HE WOULD STAY RIGHT WHERE HE IS.

THERE IS NOTHING MORE TO PROVE.

IF BILL BELLICHICK WANTS HIM AND BOB KRAFT WRITES THE CHECK IT SHOULD BE

A DONE DEAL.

HOWEVER, BRADY IS NOT YOUR AVERAGE PRO ATHLETE.

WHILE IT'S TRUE HIS NUMBERS WERE DOWN THIS SEASON HE STILL SHOWED GOOD ARM

STRENGTH AND ATHLETIC ABILITY.

BUT THE WEAPONS HE HAS HAD IN PREVIOUS SEASONS WERE MISSING.

OUTSIDE RECEIVER BECAME A HUGE WEAKNESS FOR THE PATRIOTS AS THE SEASON

PROGRESSED.

BOTH JOSH GORDON AND ANTONIO BROWN HAD OFF THE GRIDIRON PROBLEMS

AND WERE NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.

IN THEIR FIRST SEASON WITHOUT GRONK THE TEAM REALLY HAD NO VIABLE THREAT

IN THE RED ZONE.

SO AS STRANGE AS IT SEEMS WE ARE LEFT TO WONDER WHO WILL BE STARTING AT

QUARTERBACK IN 2020.

JIMMY GARAOPPOLO HAS MOVED TO BIGGER AND BETTER THINGS AND BACKUP

JARRETT STIDHAM IS REALY UNPROVEN.

IF HE DOES SIGN ANOTHER NEW ENGLAND CONTRACT HE CERTAINLY WILL BE DEMANDING

MORE HELP THAN HE HAD THIS YEAR.

SO AGAIN I ASK THE QUESTION WILL TOM BRADY BE BACK OR DOES HE HEAD WEST

TO PERHAPS SAN DIEGO.

IF HISTORY HAS TAUGHT US ANYTHING ABOUT SPORTS IT'S DON'T RULE IT OUT.

THE BALTIMORE COLTS SENT JOHNNY UNITAS PACKING AFTER 17 YEARS TO SAN

DIEGO. THE NEW YORK JETS DIDN'T RENEW JOE NAMATH'S CONTRACT AND HE PLAYED

WITH THE RAMS. LONG BEFORE THE TRIAL OJ SIMPSON LEFT BUFFALO FOR THE SAN

FRANCISCO 49ERS.

IN BASEBALL ,AFTER 21 SEASONS WITH THE GIANTS WILLY MAYS WAS TRADED TO THE METS

FOR A MINOR LEAGUE PITCHER.

IT WAS THE SAME FOR YANKEE GREAT YOGI BERRA WHO ENDED UP IN A METS

UNIFORM.

THERE ARE MANY MORE CASES.

SO WILL BRADY WALK ONTO THE FIELD WEARING A DIFFERENT JERSEY NEXT SEASON?

HONESTLY, I HAVE NO IDEA.

WOULD I LIKE IT.

NO!

BUT IF IT DOES COME TO PASS I WON'T FALL OUT OF MY CHAIR EITHER.

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS