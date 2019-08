George Hale takes a look at the remaining Red Sox season

THE BASEBALL TRADE DEADLINE CAME AND WENT.

THE RED SOX WERE UNABLE OR UNWILLING TO MAKE

A DEAL.

NO DEAL IS A LOT BETTER THAN A BAD DEAL.

WITH NO AUGUST WAIVER DATE THIS YEAR MOST FANS EXPECTED THAT BOSTON WOULD AT THE LEAST ADD AN ARM TO THE BULLPEN.

IT WAS A SENSIBLE THOUGHT BUT PROVED TO BE IMPOSSIBLE WITH WHAT WAS AVAILABLE AND WHAT WAS BEING ASKED.

SO, FOR THE STRETCH RUN, THE BOSOX ARE GOING WITH WHAT’S ON THE ROSTER.

HONESTLY I’M OK WITH THAT.

BEFORE GOING MUCH FARTHER DOWN THE ROAD LET’S NOT LOSE SIGHT OF THE FACT THAT BOSTON ALREADY HAS THE HIGHEST PAYROLL IN BASEBALL.

THE WORLD CHAMPIONS ALSO HAVE A DEEPLY TALENTED

OFFENSIVE LINEUP.

AT ITS CORE A VERY GOOD BASEBALL TEAM.

AND ON PAPER THE PITCHING, AT LEAST STARTERS, ARE AMONG THE BEST.

BUT ON WEDNESDAY AT 4PM THE BIG NEWS WAS COMING OUT OF PLACES LIKE HOUSTON, PHOENIX AND NEW YORK, NOT BOSTON.

IT WAS SUBDUED IN BEAN TOWN WHEN DAVE DOMBROSKI, PRESIDENT OF BASEBALL OPERATIONS, SIMPLY TOLD THE TRUTH.

THE TEAM NEEDS TO PLAY BETTER AND DO IT ON A CONSISTENT BASIS.

EASIER SAID THAN DONE BUT ACCURATE NONETHELESS.

AS THINGS STAND AT THE MOMENT THE RED SOX ARE TEN GAMES OUT FROM THE YANKEES AND 2.5 AWAY FROM A WILDCARD SPOT.

IT WOULD TAKE A HERCULIAN EFFORT AND A NEW YORK COLLAPSE TO WIN THE DIVISION BUT A ONE SHOT WILD-CARD IS WITHIN REACH.

WHILE THE RED SOX DID NOT MAKE A SPLASH ON DEADLINE DAY THE TEAM DID ADD ANDREW CASHNER FROM BALTIMORE EARLIER IN THE MONTH.

I’M WILLING TO TAKE DOMBROSKI AT HIS WORD THAT HIS PHONE WAS RINGING OFF THE HOOK AS THE DEADLINE APPROACHED.

HIS PROBLEM WAS FAIRLY SIMPLE.

TO ADD AN ARM OR TWO WOULD HAVE REQUIRED GIVING UP A NOTABLE PLAYER OR TWO.

ALL IN THE HOPE OF GETTING A ONE-TIME WILD CARD GAME IF IT WORKED OUT.

FOR FANS, AND REPORTERS FOR THAT MATTER, WE WEREN’T ABLE TO LISTEN IN ON THE CONVERSATIONS AND DEALS BEING OFFERED.

WHAT LITTLE WE DO KNOW OF THE ACTION IS THAT THE “SELLERS” WERE MAKING LARGE DEMANDS FOR WHAT TALENT WAS AVAILABLE.

NOW ALL OF THIS WON’T APPEASE THE FANS, TALK SHOW HOSTS AND SOCIAL MEDIA WANNABES.

BUT DOMBROSKI WAS FACED WITH THE REALITY GAMBLE WITH THE FUTURE FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A POSSIBLE SHOT AT ONE GAME THIS YEAR.

SECOND GUESSING IS ALWAYS EASY ESPECIALLY WHEN ALL THE FACTS ARE NOT KNOWN.

A LOT OF NAMES WERE THROWN AROUND BUT WHO IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD GIVE UP A BENINTENDI OR DEVERS OR OTHER STAR PLAYER?

THERE’S NO QUESTION THAT PITCHING HAS BEEN THE ACHILLES HEEL OF THE TEAM THIS YEAR.

WHILE THE BULLPEN HAS BEEN A PROBLEM IT WAS MAGNIFIED BY THE FAILURE OF STARTERS TO GO DEEP INTO THE GAME.

NO ONE WOULD HAVE PREDICTED CHRIS SALE, DAVID PRICE AND RICK PORCELLO WOULD BE PITCHING THE WAY THEY ARE.

THAT INCONSISTENCY ENDED UP FORCING THE BULLPEN TO DO MORE THAN THEY NORMALLY DO.

THERE IS PLENTY OF BLAME TO GO AROUND.

THE TEAM DID NOT APPEAR READY COMING OUT OF SPRING TRAINING AND THE SCHEDULE MAKERS WERE NOT KIND.

WHAT HAS BEEN SO FRUSTRATING IS THE LACK OF DOMINANCE AT FENWAY PARK.

IN MANY WAYS UPPER MANAGEMENT CAUSED THE PROBLEM WHEN JOE KELLY AND CRAIG KIMBREL WERE NOT REPLACED WITH SOLID PERFORMERS.

BUT THERE IS A LOT OF BASEBALL TO BE PLAYED.

THE RED SOX ARE STILL IN THE FIGHT.

THERE ARE TWO MONTHS LEFT.

FOR ME IT’S NOT WHAT THEY DIDN’T DO BUT WHAT IS STILL POSSIBLE TO DO.

THE IRONY IS THAT SO MANY TEAMS WANTED RED SOX PLAYERS ON DEADLINE DAY.

WE MAY BE SURPRISED BEFORE ITS ALL OVER.

THEY ARE STILL WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS UNTIL DETHRONED.

THAT’S WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT.

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS.