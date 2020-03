UMaine head men's hockey coach Red Gendron is today named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award.

The annual award goes to the NCAA men's division one college hockey coach of the year. It is voted on by all the head coaches around the country. the black bears went 18-11 and 5 this year and gendron credited his coaching staff and players when he won conference coach of the year earlier this month. the winner will be announced next tuesday.