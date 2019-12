Gardiner has named a new head football coach it's Patrick Munzing. He is the son of former tigers head football coach Rob Munzing. Rob coached from 1986-99 winning three eastern Maine titles.

Pat was born and raised in Gardiner. He played multiple sports for the Tigers and was a Fitzpatrick Award finalist in 1998. He played 2 seasons at UMaine before getting hurt. Pat has been the assistant coach at Gardiner for the last 5 years...