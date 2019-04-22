Free visitor parking ends in Bar Harbor next month

Bar Harbor visitors will now have to start paying to park.

The town has set time limits on parking in much of the downtown village for many years, but plans to begin charging to park next month.

The new summer parking rules will eliminate all-day free parking on downtown side streets.

The town will make seasonal parking permits available to local residents, property owners, employees and others.

The rest will pay at sidewalk meters or parking lot kiosks.

The move comes amidst increasing seasonal traffic to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

