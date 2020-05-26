Foxcroft's Martin invited to Hawaii Tiki Bowl, Nokomis' Kreider to play for Plymouth St.

Nokomis senior kicker Cade Kreider has committed to continue his football career and education at division-III Plymouth State in New Hampshire. Foxcroft Academy senior to be Logan Martin has been invited to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl at the end of this year. The senior all-star game is a chance to showcase skills, and meet college coaches, to try to get a spot at the next level. Logan posted on social media he sent them film and they liked what they saw. The game is at Aloha Stadium where they used to hold the Pro Bowl.