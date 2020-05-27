Foxcroft wrestling and soccer coach Luis Ayala steps down

Longtime Foxcroft wrestling and soccer coach Luis Ayala has stepped down due to family matters. He won U.S. Cellular Most Valuable Coach, a few years ago, earning 50 thousand dollars for Dover-Foxcroft youth sports. His Ponies wrestled to 6 state titles and 12 regional championships. Luis coaching both sports for around 20 years at Foxcroft. Ayala also lead youth programs and camps for younger kids. He's always put the kids first in my experience and will be missed by many athletes. Foxcroft says Luis will continue to teach at the school.