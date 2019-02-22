Four UMaine Women's Hockey team players suspended

Four members of the UMaine Women's Hockey team have been suspended indefinitely for violations of the student-athlete code of conduct.

The University of Maine has confirmed that senior Captain Alyson Matteau is one of the suspended players as well as senior Assistant Captain Cailey Hutchison.

The other two players are junior Brittany Kucera and sophomore Maggie Blair.

The suspensions are a result of separate code violations.

The team will be quite shorthanded as they enter the last weekend of the regular season. they'll have to beat Vermont Saturday to make the playoffs.