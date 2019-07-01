Former UMaine star Nyquist signs 4-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL Free Agency began today the Boston Bruins signing 7 players. Most notable might be defenseman Connor Clifton to a 3-year extension. They also lost forward Noel Acciari to the Florida Panthers.

Former UMaine forward Gustav Nyquist has a new home tonight signing a 4-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He got paid too. $5.5 million Annual Average Value according to multiple reports. Nyquist had a career high 60 points last season split between Detroit and San Jose. The 29 year old said the free agency process was "pretty stressful."

