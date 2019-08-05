ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - Former UMaine women's hockey forward Audra Richards signing a new deal in the National Women's Hockey League. She heads home to Minnesota to join the Whitecaps. Richards was the Black Bears leading scorer during the 2015-16 season. She had 8 goals in 16 games last year for the Metropolitan Riveters...
Former UMaine standout Richards signs NWHL deal in home state
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 7:53 PM, Aug 05, 2019
ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - Former UMaine women's hockey forward Audra Richards signing a new deal in the National Women's Hockey League. She heads home to Minnesota to join the Whitecaps. Richards was the Black Bears leading scorer during the 2015-16 season. She had 8 goals in 16 games last year for the Metropolitan Riveters...