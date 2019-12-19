Former UMaine quarterback Ferguson completes transfer to Liberty

Quarterback chris ferguson completed his transfer to fbs liberty university... the black bears played there this year and his sister is the director of nutrition at the school.... chris tweeted quote.... extremely grateful for this opportunity and ready to get going at my new home. thank you to everyone who helped through the process and has been there with me.

UMaine football's Earnest Edwards named all-american at kick returner twice more this week. The Athletics Directors Association named him 2nd team. STATS FCS named him first team. Offensive lineman Liam Dobson made STATS FCS 3rd team all-american.

