Former UMaine defenseman Keeper makes NHL Debut for Florida

SUNRISE, FL (WABI) - Former UMaine defenseman Brady Keeper making his NHL debut Thursday night for the Florida Panthers. Florida's head coach Bob Boughner making the official announcement Thursday morning. Brady said he is excited. His family made the trip and he's heard from many people back home.
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 8:57 PM, Mar 28, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 10:53 AM, Mar 29, 2019
All the way from Cross Lake, Manitoba, the Keepers made it a family affair as @BradyKeeper became the first of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation to play in the NHL. Congrats on your debut, Brady! pic.twitter.com/SxyA07UJyY— NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 29, 2019
Huberdeau Scores Twice, #FlaPanthers Win 5-2 in Keeper's Debut— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 29, 2019
5 Takeaways » https://t.co/qLFIWTD0MV pic.twitter.com/Prxsj2qsyL