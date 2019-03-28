Former UMaine defenseman Keeper makes NHL Debut for Florida

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:53 AM, Mar 29, 2019

SUNRISE, FL (WABI) - Former UMaine defenseman Brady Keeper making his NHL debut Thursday night for the Florida Panthers. Florida's head coach Bob Boughner making the official announcement Thursday morning. Brady said he is excited. His family made the trip and he's heard from many people back home.





 