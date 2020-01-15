BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Former UMaine head baseball coach Steve Trimper has a book out called Walkoff Winning. It's one of the hottest selling books on Amazon right now. It's book on team leading and organization for businesses to succeed. Trimp will be in Bangor this weekend, for a book signing at the The Briar Patch bookstore, in downtown Bangor. It's Saturday from 5-630 PM...
Former UMaine coach Trimper to have book signing in Bangor
