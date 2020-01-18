Former UMaine baseball coach- now a hockey dad and author- in town for UMaine hockey win and book promo

Steve Trimpers daughters- Megan and Alley Trimper- are freshman on the Maine Womens Hockey Team.

Of his new book, he said, "I wanted to make sure it's not a baseball story. There's not a lot of baseball in the book. It's something you can apply if you're a father or a parent, if you're a teacher or if you own a business. Certainly if you're coaching youth sports, all the way up to pro level, there's some things in there that hopefully can help you build the leadership and the culture of your own program."