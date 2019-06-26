Former Thomas stars standout in the Gold Cup

Willie Thomas and Tre Ming, former standout soccer players at Thomas College, represented their home country of Bermuda this week at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"I got chills watching them in those games, said Thomas Men's Soccer Head Coach Chris Parsons. "To see them play against a team like Costa Rica, who's ranked 39th in the world rankings for FIFA to see Willie make an impact in that game was a great feeling."

Parsons coached both players between 2013 and 2016, and has been impressed with what he's seen from them in the tournament.

"Willie in my mind was the best player for Bermuda in all 3 matches other than the goaltender. Tre had minimal time, but when he went in, he did very well."

Bermuda managed just one win in the group stage, but is continuing to improve against international competition, with the help of players who made an impact here in Maine.

" This is a showcase for a lot of the players in that tournament. For a player like Willie to be able to showcase himself at that level is awesome.

