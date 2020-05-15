Former Stearns/UMaine basketball star Sigi Koizar signs pro deal to play in France

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 9:54 PM, May 15, 2020

BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Former Black Bear star basketball player Sigi Koizar has signed with Charleville in a French pro league. Last year Sigi played in Russia, averaging almost 9 points and 4 rebounds per game. Sigi was such a star at UMaine. Koizar averaging over 15 points per game her final three years with the Black Bears. The former Stearns player scored over 12 hundred points at UMaine.

 