BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Former Black Bear star basketball player Sigi Koizar has signed with Charleville in a French pro league. Last year Sigi played in Russia, averaging almost 9 points and 4 rebounds per game. Sigi was such a star at UMaine. Koizar averaging over 15 points per game her final three years with the Black Bears. The former Stearns player scored over 12 hundred points at UMaine.
Former Stearns/UMaine basketball star Sigi Koizar signs pro deal to play in France
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 9:44 PM, May 15, 2020 |
Updated: Fri 9:54 PM, May 15, 2020