SPARTANBURG, SC (WABI) - Former Orono high standout Jonathon Steelman has walked on to the Wofford men's basketball team. He'll be a freshman and the team is scheduled for some high profile games. They play at Butler and at Missouri in November. Then they play at North Carolina and at Duke in December.
His sister Hannah is a star runner at Wofford already as well....
Former Orono basketball player Steelman walks on at Wofford
SPARTANBURG, SC (WABI) - Former Orono high standout Jonathon Steelman has walked on to the Wofford men's basketball team. He'll be a freshman and the team is scheduled for some high profile games. They play at Butler and at Missouri in November. Then they play at North Carolina and at Duke in December.