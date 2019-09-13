FAIRFIELD, MAINE (WABI) - The Lawrence high athletic community lost one of their own this week. Brady martin died in a logging accident. He was just 22 years old. Brady played football and hockey for Lawrence. There is a Gofundme page to help his family with the funeral costs and a memorial fund. There will be a celebration of Brady's life tomorrow at Blessed Hope Church in Waterville from 430 to 7 pm....
Former Lawrence athlete Martin dies in logging accident
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 6:30 PM, Sep 13, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 11:13 PM, Sep 13, 2019