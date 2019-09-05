BREWER, MAINE (WABI) - Former Husson baseball coach Jason Harvey has a new job. He has been named the Director of Baseball at Sluggers in Brewer. The Bucksport native stepped down as head coach of the Eagles earlier this summer for personal reasons. He was the winningest coach in Husson program history....
Former Husson coach has new baseball job
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 9:58 PM, Sep 05, 2019
BREWER, MAINE (WABI) - Former Husson baseball coach Jason Harvey has a new job. He has been named the Director of Baseball at Sluggers in Brewer. The Bucksport native stepped down as head coach of the Eagles earlier this summer for personal reasons. He was the winningest coach in Husson program history....