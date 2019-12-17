Former Black Bear Ricard makes the NFL Pro Bowl roster

Former Black Bears defensive lineman Pat Ricard earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He's the full back for the Baltimore Ravens. Ricard tweeted "Thank you to the Ravens Flock for helping him get there. Excited for this opportunity and for all my teammates who were selected." The Ravens landed 12 players in the Pro Bowl. Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, Stephon Gilmore and Matthew Slater were New England's Pro Bowl Selections.