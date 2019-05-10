CHICAGO, IL (WABI) - Former UMaine men's hockey captain Greg Moore has taken to coaching. The Maine native named coach of the year in the United States Hockey League this year which is the top junior hockey league in the country. Moore has coached the Chicago Steel into the league championship Clark Cup Finals which starts this weekend. Former Black Bear Jim Montgomery won the Clark Cup as a coach a few seasons ago and now coaches the NHL'S Dallas Stars....
Former Black Bear Moore becoming coaching star in USHL
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Fri 7:23 PM, May 10, 2019