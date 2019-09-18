Former Black Bear Hutton signs with L.A. Kings

It's been a long summer for former UMaine defenseman Ben Hutton but he got a new home late Tuesday night. Hutton signing with the Los Angeles Kings. It's a one year, 1.5 million dollar deal for Hutton. He's been with the Vancouver Canucks since leaving school and played in 69 games last year posting 20 points. If he stays healthy, Ben will reach the 300 game milestone this year.

Fellow former Black Bear Steven Swavely re-signed with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. They are the Philadelphia Flyers AHL affiliate. It's a 1-year deal for Swavely who played 40 games there last year....