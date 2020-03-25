Former Bates lacrosse All-American induced in coma due to Coronavirus

The declining health of Bates College graduate Jack Allard is making national headlines. His COVID-19 illness is showing how the virus can take down the healthiest in society. His former coach at Bates spoke about it...

"Part of why the family was the family was motivated to move this from a private thing, to a very public thing, is that there are a lot of people think that young incredibly healthy, former college All-Americans are not the people that need to be worried," says Allard's former coach Peter Lasagna.

The 25 year old former All-American lacrosse player was in great health when he began to feel symptoms on March 13th. He since has been placed in a medically induced coma.

A new jersey native, Allard was flown to U-Penn Medical Center last night. He will begin treatment with an experimental drug Remdesivir. Since moving him to U-Penn they've noticed small improvement in his oxygen levels. It's a small positive step...

