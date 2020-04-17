Former Bates All-American Lacrosse player leaves hospital, recovering well from COVID-19

Fri 7:31 PM, Apr 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WABI) - Jack Allard left the hospital today at UPenn. The former Bates All-American lacrosse player had been in a medically induced coma after contracting COVID-19. He has improved so much, since being transferred from New York to UPenn, he was able to walk out of the hospital today. See story link....

 