Former Bates All-American lacrosse player's COVID-19 condition improves

By  | 
Posted:

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WABI) - According to the South Passaic Daily Voice, former Bates All-American lacrosse player Jack Allard is no longer in a medically induced coma and he is only needing a ventilator part time. His family hopes Jack will be fully off his ventilator this week.

 