PHILADELPHIA, PA (WABI) - According to the South Passaic Daily Voice, former Bates All-American lacrosse player Jack Allard is no longer in a medically induced coma and he is only needing a ventilator part time. His family hopes Jack will be fully off his ventilator this week.
Former Bates All-American lacrosse player's COVID-19 condition improves
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Wed 8:06 PM, Apr 15, 2020
