Fleming returning home to Maine to play for Black Bears men's basketball

A huge announcement tonight as former Bangor star Matt Fleming is transferring to the UMaine men's basketball program.

The former Mr. Maine basketball, and Gatorade Maine boys basketball player of the year, played a prep season this year for the army's prep program at the campus. That's how he explained it to us. He was to play for D-1 Army but will instead follow big brother Andrew's footsteps to play for the Black Bears. Matt helped Bangor win the state AA title a season ago. He is a huge addition to the UMaine roster.