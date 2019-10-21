ORONO, MAINE (WABI) - The good for Maine in Saturday's loss at Liberty was freshman quarterback Joe Fagnano. He passed for almost 450 yards with 5 touchdowns and ran for 24 yards. It earned him CAA rookie of the week. It also earned him the New England Football Writers Gold Helmet award week as the top D-1 player in New England for the week. Maine hosts William & Mary on Saturday...
Fagnano earns CAA rookie of the week, NE Writers Golden Helmet Award
By Eric Gullickson |
Updated: Mon 9:00 PM, Oct 21, 2019