Ellsworth's Montigny commits to Husson women's basketball program, Telstar's Rothwell does too

Husson women's basketball keeps the local stars staying local. Ellsworth's Trinity Montigny has committed to join the Eagles. The Big East Player of the Year, McDonald's senior all-star and 1000 point scorer started all four years at Ellsworth.

Husson also announced Telstar's Luci Rothwell has also committed to the Eagles. She averaged over 18 points and 18 rebounds per game this year.

Foxcroft Academy's Caleb Crocker has committed to play basketball for Central Maine Community College starting next season...