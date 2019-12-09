Ellsworth head football coach Duane Crawford has officially stepped down

ELLSWORTH, MAINE (WABI) - Duane Crawford has resigned as the Ellsworth football coach. He helped bring back the varsity program at Ellsworth in 2012 after over 50 years. Crawford helped the Eagles move to the 8-man ranks this year to keep the program going. He is stepping down to allow more time with his family. Ellsworth will begin its search for a new coach next week...
