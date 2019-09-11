DIXFIELD, MAINE (WABI) - Dirigo varsity football team is disbanding for the rest of the season. They lost to Lake Region 34-13 in week one. They believe limited numbers pose a risk to the safety of their players going forward, only 16 for week 2, amd like Orono they might play a JV schedule the rest of the year. They are considering a move to 8-man next season. Madison, Camden Hills and Old Town were the local teams scheduled to play them later this season...
Dirigo varsity football team is disbanding for the rest of the season
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Wed 11:53 PM, Sep 11, 2019