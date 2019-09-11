Dirigo varsity football team is disbanding for the rest of the season. They lost to Lake Region 34-13 in week one. They believe limited numbers pose a risk to the safety of their players going forward, only 16 for week 2, amd like Orono they might play a JV schedule the rest of the year. They are considering a move to 8-man next season. Madison, Camden Hills and Old Town were the local teams scheduled to play them later this season...