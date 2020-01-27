Dexter's Grant, Greenville's Pelletier hit 1000 point milestones

Dexter Regional's Peyton Grant got her 1000th career point in their 42-8 win over Penquis Valley. The coach's kid is only a junior. She did it on a three pointer.

Greenville's Halle Pelletier also hit the 1000 point milestone in a win over Penobscot Valley 46-28.

She's one of 6 seniors on the Lakers. They congratulated their teammate on the milestone.

Congratulations from us to Halle and to Peyton on their achievements.

It just so happens their teams square off on Wednesday in Dexter...