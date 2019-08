New England Fights main event for the upcoming "School of Hard Knocks" card in Orono has been changed.

Local fighter Ricky Dexter has been scratched because he could not get medical clearance to fight according to the NEF.

Dexter was set to face former Young's MMA fighter Josh "Hook On" Harvey in the main event. Harvey will now fight Dominic "Domination" Jones in the fight September 7th at UMaine.