Dexter boys hold off Schenck to stay undefeated... area scores

DEXTER, MAINE (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Bangor 53, Cheverus 46
Belfast 60, Oceanside 42
Central 74, Stevens 73, 3OT
Cony 79, Gardiner 44
Deer Isle-Stonington 77, Bangor Christian 50
Dexter 34, Schenck 31
Ellsworth 84, Foxcroft 58
Forest Hills 88, Seacoast Christian 38
Jonesport-Beals 74, Woodland 55
Lawrence 63, Erskine 58
Maine Central Institute 81, Waterville 38
Maranacook 65, Winslow 55
Medomak Valley 64, Nokomis 53
Messalonskee 56, Skowhegan Area 47
Narraguagus 54, Bucksport 44
Penobscot Valley 44, Penquis Valley 41
Richmond 52, Temple 36
Washington 62, Calais 59
GIRLS
Bangor 53, Cheverus 44
Erskine 36, Lawrence 29
Gardiner 57, Cony 37
Lincoln Academy 51, Mount View 43
Madison 52, Spruce Mountain 35
Messalonskee 44, Skowhegan 41
Nokomis 51, Medomak Valley 38
Oceanside 77, Belfast 42
Richmond 36, Temple 34
Seacoast Christian 40, Forest Hills 23
Waterville 66, Maine Central Institute 40
Winslow 47, Maranacook 38