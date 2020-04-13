Department of Agriculture offers an opportunity for isolation

Now that self-isolation is becoming a way of life in Maine, an offer by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry may actually sound tempting.

They're looking for an artist to spend two weeks in August in a room cabin in Northern Maine. They are allowed to bring a guest.

Applications are now being accepted for the Allagash Wilderness Waterway Visiting Artist Program. The chosen artist will be lodged at the Lock Dam Camp on the northern end of Chamberlain Lake.

They are required to hold at least one evening program and one open-studio to demonstrate their skills and techniques to the public.

The deadline to apply is April 30th.

