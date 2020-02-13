Cross Center ready for Tournament 2020, small change for fans to enter

CROSS INSURANCE CENTER SECURITY POLICY

All guests are subject to search prior to entering the Cross Insurance Center.

The Cross Insurance Center uses metal detectors for all events.

Staff will visually conduct bag and metal detection inspections to identify prohibited items to ensure the safety of all patrons.

Guests will be subject to a secondary screening if alarm sounds going through the metal detectors (this may slow entry into the venue).

Any guest who declines to be searched, or is in possession of prohibited items, may be denied entry to the Cross Insurance Center.

Outside Food & Beverage is not allowed in the venue.

• Selfie Sticks or Telescopic Devices

• Pets (other than service animals)

• Large Banners, Signs, or Flags

• Outside Food & Beverage (except for baby food and medically necessary items)

• Coolers, Hydration Packs, Bottles, Cans or Other Beverage Containers

• Any Other Items Deemed Inappropriate by Arena Personnel

• The Cross Insurance Center will not check or store any of the above prohibited items

• Exceptions are made for medical and religious purpose, after proper inspection

The Cross Insurance Center is a smoke free arena.

• Smoking includes cigarettes, cigars, illegal drugs of any kind, electronic cigarettes, and vaporizers.

• There is a designated smoking area outside of the Cross Insurance Center beyond Section 101, outside the concourse

• There is a no re-entry policy and those smoking outside of the designated area will not be allowed back into the venue

*The Cross Insurance Center retains the rights to refuse access to any guest that does not follow any/all facilities regulations