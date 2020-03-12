Coronavirus cancels Hockey East playoffs, America East Finals, and NCAA championships

UMaine's weekend Hockey East playoff series and America East championship basketball game scheduled to be played tomorrow have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

The NCAA has cancelled the winter and spring sports championships.

Maine suspended spring sports games until April 3rd.

Maine softball has ended its season.

The others may practice. UMaine football practice is up to the program. As is their Pro Day. NFL teams have called back their coaches from the road however due to concern over Corona Virus.

NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL and many other pro sports have all suspended activities for the immediate future.