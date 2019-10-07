Cookout with Curt Schilling offers fans a chance to meet MLB great

If you're a Red Sox fan, the older you are, the better the chance you remember exactly where you were for all of the moments that played out in 2004. When the Red Sox finally broke "The Curse", and won the World Series for the first time in 86 years.

One of the heroes from that team, and also the Sox team that won it in 2007, was in Bangor on Saturday. Curt Schilling, the man who is heralded for the bloody sock heroics in game 6 of the 2004 ALCS

had a meet-and-greet with some fans and enjoyed a little barbecue.

In true schilling style had plenty say. He seemed more than happy to talk about that '04 team...