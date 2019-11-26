Conaway, former UMaine pitcher, convicted of Rape

Former UMaine baseball player Clay Conaway has been convicted of rape in Delaware. The 23-year old transferred to Delaware after playing for Maine.

Conaway was sentenced to 5-years in prison for rape in the first trial case against him. Conaway is also sentenced to one year of home confinement and 2 years probation for 4th degree rape. He is being tried for 6 cases of sexual assault. All of the cases are being tried separately. They occurred from 2013 to 2018. He was a pitcher for 8 games for the Black Bears in 2015....