Commissioner D'Antonio practices with CAA defending champ UMaine football

UMaine football is the defending Colonial Athletic Association champions. They had a special guest at practice because of it... CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio. It's a tradition he has started with CAA champions in every sport. The following year he shows up for a preseason practice and works out with the team. He's no slouch either he went through the full day of practice with UMaine football wearing number 80 and running drills with the wide receivers. He even caught a touchdown in the red zone drill and the Black Bears celebrated with him....

