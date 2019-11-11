Colby honors the late Dick McGee with coaching title endowment

Former UMaine head coach Jack Cosgrove has a new title with Colby football. Colby College honoring Mules great Dick McGee and created a 2 million dollar endowment to make Jack's new title the Dick McGee Head Coach for Colby Football. It was a big weekend for the Mules and Cosgrove as they won their 2nd straight CBB title.

The former Colby head football coach McGee led the Mules for 11 years. He was Colby’s athletic director from 1974 to 1987. McGee served as a football assistant coach after stepping down as head coach until he retired in 1998. He passed away in 2015 at age 84.