Colby endows men's basketball coach title to honor Whitmore

Colby College is honoring their hall of fame coach Dick Whitmore. The title for Damien Strahorn getting a little longer. His coaching position is now endowed the Richard L. Whitmore Jr. Head Coach for Colby Men's Basketball. Former players of Dick's raised 2.1 million dollars for the endowment which will help the program. Whitmore coached the Mules for 40 years and won 637 games.

