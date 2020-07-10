Colby, Bates and Bowdoin's conference, NESCAC, cancels sports for fall semester

The New England Small College Athletic Conference Presidents voted unanimously to cancel athletics for the fall semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

The released an announcement today saying "In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings. Consistent with these policies, the NESCAC Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020."

Maine institutions Colby, Bates and Bowdoin all compete in the NESCAC meaning no fall sports for 3 Maine colleges. Bowdoin made it's announcement of fall semester athletics cancellation earlier in the summer.